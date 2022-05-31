Deeper Purpose Community Church set to host senior citizen outreach drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As gas prices continue to rise, some elder citizens in North Central Florida are struggling to find the means to provide for themselves.

They need the outside assistance, and members of Deeper Purpose Community Church are bringing just that to their doorstep.

Pastor Adam Joy says Deeper Purpose is “not just a church that serves our members, but we’re here to serve every member of the entire community.”

That’s the message ahead of their Senior Citizen Outreach Drive Wednesday, June 1.

They hope to reach senior citizens who have come across difficult times who “are on a fixed income. Most of them get very little income and by the time they pay what bills they do have, the truth is, they don’t have much left to spend on gas or food.”

Members of the church and High Springs community have raised roughly a $1,000 worth of groceries, ranging from canned goods to hygiene products.

And for the third year in a row, they’ve decided to bring the groceries to the homes of those who need them in the middle of unforeseen circumstances such as the rise in gas prices.

Deliveries will take place Wednesday. For information on how to contribute, visit here.

