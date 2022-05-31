Former Williston Regional General Hospital CEO Jorge Perez will appear in court after a previous delay

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The federal fraud trial involving a former Regional General Hospital CEO is returning to court.

After a delay due to COVID-19, Jorge Perez will appear in court.

He is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and substantive money laundering.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shootout outside liquor store

Perez, along with other executives, are accused of running Williston’s Regional General Hospital into bankruptcy.

This case will resume in Jacksonville at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.