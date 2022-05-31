Foster Florida is adding more host families to Gainesville as Foster Care Awareness month comes to a close

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since January, 76 children in Gainesville have had no available foster home for placement.

Starting Thursday, Foster Florida will collaborate with Partnership for Strong Families for a fast track to foster event.

This will be a two and a half day event where families will get the training to become fosters, a process that usually takes ten weeks.

“Two and half days, we are providing all childcare and all meals” said director of outreach for Foster Florida, Lacy Basford. “We have fifty families who have signed up and said yes. We are super excited cause that potentially means fifty to a hundred beds open up to kids right here in the Gainesville area.”

Registration for this weeks event is closed, but organizers will host another one in Gainesville and Ocala later in the year.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.