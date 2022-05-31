Gainesville man arrested for allegedlly drug trafficking
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail on drug trafficking charges after his mother called 911 to come arrest her son.
According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, 29-year-old Kaevion Sanders was arrested yesterday after attempting to flee from authorities.
After being tased, Sanders attempted to throw a silver item onto the roof but missed.
The item was over 80 grams of bath salts.
Sanders is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $92,000.
TRENDING STORY:
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.