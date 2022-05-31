Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for allegedlly drug trafficking

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail on drug trafficking charges after his mother called 911 to come arrest her son.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, 29-year-old Kaevion Sanders was arrested yesterday after attempting to flee from authorities.

After being tased, Sanders attempted to throw a silver item onto the roof but missed.

The item was over 80 grams of bath salts.

Sanders is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $92,000.

