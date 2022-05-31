Gainesville man arrested for allegedlly drug trafficking

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail on drug trafficking charges after his mother called 911 to come arrest her son.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, 29-year-old Kaevion Sanders was arrested yesterday after attempting to flee from authorities.

After being tased, Sanders attempted to throw a silver item onto the roof but missed.

The item was over 80 grams of bath salts.

Sanders is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a bond of $92,000.

