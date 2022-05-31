Advertisement

“It’s not true”: Fort White High School security guard denies sex allegations

These allegations were made against the security guard back in April.
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort White High School security guard is under investigation after a sex allegation was made against him back in April.

According to public records released to TV20, on April 14th a school employee claimed they witnessed “exposed buttocks” while leaving an exit door of the media center. This is where security guard Steven Hill was believed to be with a woman.

“It was after hours and I was waiting on softball game. Later it was found that I had allegations with sexual inappropriateness. It’s not true. There’s nothing else I can say,” said Steven Hill, Fort White High School security officer.

According to Hill, he does his job and he does it well. “I’ve been a high school security, for this school for eight years. I have exceeded expectations all eight years in a row in evaluations. Never had a write-up, never had a disciplinary issue at all. "

But now the school board is considering terminating him.

“When you’re truly a victim and not getting support, but yet you’re getting bashed, how do you not get support for that,” Hill said.

Although Hill doesn’t feel supported by the community and some of his colleagues, his wife is still standing by his side.

“I’m in full support of everything that Steve has gone through. The rumors are just crazy, absurd,” said Pamela Hill, Steven’s wife.

Now he blames the gossip for his damaged reputation. “It’s just a shame that because of other people’s gossip, that myself and my family have to pay for other people’s consequences.”

On June 14th, the Columbia County school board will meet to decide on his termination.

