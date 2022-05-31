Advertisement

Keep Alachua County Beautiful is hosting a gardening event at Dreamers Garden

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is holding a gardening event.

This is an opportunity to work alongside certified master gardeners in Dreamers Garden.

All supplies and equipment will be provided onsite.

TRENDING STORY: Cedar Key FFA students gather donations for veteran support at Memorial Day ceremony

Gardeners only ask that participants wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle.

This event will be held at the Dreamers Garden from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

