Keep Alachua County Beautiful is hosting a gardening event at Dreamers Garden

Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep Alachua County Beautiful is holding a gardening event.
This is an opportunity to work alongside certified master gardeners in Dreamers Garden.
All supplies and equipment will be provided onsite.
Gardeners only ask that participants wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle.
This event will be held at the Dreamers Garden from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
