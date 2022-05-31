Lake City Police Department’s Memorial Day checkpoint leads to DUI arrest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department dedicated seven officers to a DUI checkpoint over Memorial Day weekend.

The officers arrested one person on a DUI charge.

A total of 1,019 cars passed through the checkpoint with 558 cars flagged for screening.

Sergeant Mike Lee said there was a pattern in selecting which cars to screen.

The officers started by selecting every other car and then as traffic slowed later in the day they began screening every car.

