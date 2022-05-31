North Central Florida Treasures: 2nd generation Boba Fett action figure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City mall in Micanopy details the history of a unique treasure from our pop culture past. Art explains in detail the backstory of the 2nd generation Boba Fett action figure with a red rocket attached to his back.

In 1979 the bounty-hunter was offered as part of a mail in rebate program. This version of the Boba Fett action figure has a tiny projectile plastic missile that shot out from the back of the action figure.

Kenner company worried the dangers it could cause children if it were to be swallowed or might cause kids to choke, so the 2nd edition was made available to the public.

The first edition recently sold at an auction for $225,000 dollars.

