Ocala man wins $10,000 from non-profit fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jim Rogers from Ocala got an exciting surprise Tuesday, after buying a raffle ticket for a non-profit fundraiser, he never thought he would win.

But first we start on St. Patricks’s Day. Instead of a big fundraiser with a crowd, staff at the non-profit the Arnette House, decided to hold a raffle contest. They started selling tickets in March, and finally the day after Memorial Day they picked their winner.

The non-profit’s main purpose is providing a 24/7 emergency youth shelter with family counseling services. Staff members and their families sold 280 tickets out of 300. At 100 dollars each, they raised roughly $28,000. All proceeds will go back to helping the at-risk children at the house.

“We have done a lot of things in the last few years to keep up with the things that are going on in the community,” Community Outreach Coordinator, Cindy Moore said. “We’ve added many new programs. We’re working now on a new playground area.”

The raffle ceremony was streamed on Facebook live. Just before noon, all entry slips were shaken up, “Is that good? Is that good kids?” Moore asked the crowd before a representative from Hospice reached in and picked the winning slip.

“Jim Rogers you are the winner of $10,000 dollars!” Assistant Shelter Manager, Denise Paradis exclaimed.

The air was filled with so much excitement, they had to call Jim right away, and he almost missed his opportunity.

“Please leave your message for...” Paradis’ phone said before she left a message for him to call her back, and thanks to a second phone call from his sister Kelly Scott they were able to give him the good news.

“I called him because I knew he was at work and I didn’t think he would be able to pick up but may be if he saw a familiar number he would and he did,” Scott said.

“That’s most excellent. I don’t even know what to say. That’s crazy,” Rogers said over the phone.

Crazy indeed Jim. Spend it wisely.

