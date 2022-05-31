Scattered power outages affect Bronson and Archer areas

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Scattered power outages are affecting more than 1,000 homes in the Bronson and Archer areas due to inclement weather.

The Central Florida Electric Cooperative has crews tending to these problems and has fixed the power for nearly 700 of the homes.

Crews are working throughout the night to restore power to the affected homes as promptly as possible.

TRENDING STORY: North Central Florida school district scores drop in latest Florida Standards Assessment

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.