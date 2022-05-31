Advertisement

Scattered power outages affect Bronson and Archer areas

Scattered power outages affect Bronson and Archer areas
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Scattered power outages are affecting more than 1,000 homes in the Bronson and Archer areas due to inclement weather.

The Central Florida Electric Cooperative has crews tending to these problems and has fixed the power for nearly 700 of the homes.

Crews are working throughout the night to restore power to the affected homes as promptly as possible.

