Woman arrested for punching MCSO deputy at World Equestrian Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Citrus County is accused of hitting a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy after getting rowdy at a bar.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Taryn Varvel of Hernando last Thursday.

She was told to leave the Yellow Pony bar after being accused of punching a bar guest.

When deputies arrived they say Varvel resisted arrest and punched a deputy.

She is facing multiple battery charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

