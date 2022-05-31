Woman arrested for punching MCSO deputy at World Equestrian Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Citrus County is accused of hitting a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy after getting rowdy at a bar.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Taryn Varvel of Hernando last Thursday.

She was told to leave the Yellow Pony bar after being accused of punching a bar guest.

When deputies arrived they say Varvel resisted arrest and punched a deputy.

She is facing multiple battery charges including battery on a law enforcement officer.

