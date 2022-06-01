The Alachua County Emergency Operations Center is holding a media day event
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are holding a media day.
The Alachua County Emergency Management and Alachua County Communications office are holding this event.
It’s an opportunity to learn how emergency operations work within the county.
There will be a discussion of the flow of communications as well as the resources available.
This event is being held at the Alachua County Emergency Operations Center from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
