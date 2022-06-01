“Although the railroad is gone, this depot isn’t”: Renovations are in the works for Archer Railroad Museum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to the history of Archer, the train is entering the station.

The ticket office at the Archer Railroad Museum is back open after renovations, but the rest of the museum is still being redone.

“Although the railroad is gone, this depot isn’t,” said Jonathan Nelson, Board of Directors for Archer Historical Society.

The railroad that was once known as a hub for goods may not be what it was in the 1900′s, but Nelson, and other members of the Archer Historical Society, aren’t letting it be forgotten.

“When we received a donation of a sizable amount, we were just thrilled beyond words,” said Ann Green, Secretary of Archer Historical Society.

Now, Green hopes future generations will get the chance to learn about Archer’s past.

“We had our old windows resealed and we had work done on the doors and floor.”

Green said she’s most excited about the improved antique cases because they hold so much history.

“People are just amazed when they come in here,” said Nelson. “They see the pictures and they go look at the station then, where did those trains go?”

At one point several trains would come through Archer every day.

“This was an area that produced a lot of cotton, and tobacco, and turpentine, and oranges, and fish coming from Cedar Key,” said Nelson.

The museum is set to be finished in March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.