Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month kicks off
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This Month is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
More than 580,000 Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s and need your help to find a cure.
Join WCJB at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Gainesville on October 22nd and in Ocala on November 5th to raise funds and awareness for a breakthrough against the disease.
