Forest Lawn Funeral is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Veterans Council is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans.

This is a program the council has been doing for over 15 years.

It’s also part of the national dignity project.

There will be a motorcycle escort.

each service will be performed separately.

The services will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral at 11 a.m.

