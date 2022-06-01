Forest Lawn Funeral is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Veterans Council is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans.

This is a program the council has been doing for over 15 years.

It’s also part of the national dignity project.

There will be a motorcycle escort.

each service will be performed separately.

The services will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral at 11 a.m.

