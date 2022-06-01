Advertisement

Frank DeLuca’s YMCA hosts its annual Scholarship Pledge Drive

Frank DeLuca’s YMCA is holding its annual Scholarship Pledge Drive.
Frank DeLuca’s YMCA is holding its annual Scholarship Pledge Drive.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Frank DeLuca’s YMCA is holding its annual Scholarship Pledge Drive.

This pledge drive directly helps local children, teens, adults, and seniors in the area.

TRENDING STORY: “Although the railroad is gone, this depot isn’t”: Renovations are in the works for Archer Railroad Museum

Some residents rely on scholarships every year to participate in programs and stay healthy.

The pledge drive will go from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

The Marion County Veterans Council is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans.
Forest Lawn Funeral is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans
Forest Lawn Funeral is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans
Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month kicks off
Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month kicks off
A unit at Alachua County Fire Rescue is being taken out of service due to a lack of firefighters
A unit at Alachua County Fire Rescue is being taken out of service due to a lack of firefighters