Frank DeLuca’s YMCA hosts its annual Scholarship Pledge Drive

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Frank DeLuca’s YMCA is holding its annual Scholarship Pledge Drive.

This pledge drive directly helps local children, teens, adults, and seniors in the area.

Some residents rely on scholarships every year to participate in programs and stay healthy.

The pledge drive will go from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

