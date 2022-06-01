Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Police are planning to crack down on cars playing loud music. The state law approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year will be cited from now on. A noise ordinance has been on the books in Gainesville for several years.

GPD is warning people before it starts to enforce the law.

“We like to educate the public before we start enforcing things, this can be treated like a non-moving citation and you can’t be cited, for not turning your car stereos down,” said GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover.

Officers can cite drivers for blasting music within 25 feet of other drivers.

Typically noise ordinances have a time frame of when music can be played but this law will be enforced 24 hours a day. The noise law also applies to drivers playing loud music within 25 feet of hospitals, schools, and churches.

“I don’t like it all personally I like to play my music loud because it’s therapy and music is therapy and you’re just taking away one thing that helps me why? Why would you do that to people?” said Gainesville resident John Sours.

Christopher Scott, the owner of Audio Specialists, says it will not affect his business but people should be able to play their music how they want.

He also added, ”If police are selectively enforcing the law I don’t like that. I don’t want it to be a reason for them to pull somebody over and it is something more serious”.

The law primarily applies to car systems that blast loud music.

Meanwhile, resident Thomas Gregory thinks the enforcement is a good idea.

He said “if someone pulls up beside you and you need to concentrate that can be well understood about toning it down. so the next person can concentrate. ou can be in a hostile situation and it can help others rather than having an accident”.

The reason why the noise ordinance is being enforced now is that GPD is receiving many complaints about people blasting music too loud.

The state statute says non-moving traffic violations like this will cost you $30.

