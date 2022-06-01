Advertisement

Greater Gainesville Rotary Club participates in webinar with Kyiv Rotarians

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rotary members from the Greater Gainesville Rotary Club participated in a webinar Wednesday with other Rotarians from around the country as well as those in Kyiv to get an update on what they need in Ukraine.

Leaders from the Rotary Club in Kyiv described many donations they received from U.S. organizations, including 10 ambulances with nine more set to be delivered, three firetrucks, five in the process of being delivered, and 210 generators.

Leaders say they are thankful for everything sent to their country but there is still a need for more supplies.

You will remember we told you about the Gainesville Rotary Club donating body armor to rotary members in Ukraine in April.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

