Homeless veterans receive a proper burial in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A small group from Marion County made sure two military veterans will not be forgotten Wednesday. Army Spec. Charles Wesley and Coast Guardsman Robert Hammel Sr. are their names.

Today the Marion County Veterans Council is conducting full military funerals for two homeless veterans in Ocala. Their final resting place will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. #veterans #honoringourveterans pic.twitter.com/cT6ahFgGR9 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) June 1, 2022

“We are honoring two veterans that were unfortunately unclaimed and did not have any family to claim them,” said Funeral Director for Roberts of Ocala, Joshua Leverette.

The veterans were honored in a ceremony at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memory Gardens.

The county is responsible for any ‘unclaimed or homeless remains’ after a person dies. Leverette runs the ‘unclaimed body’ program for the county.

“I think it’s one of the best things we do,” he said.

The Marion County Veterans Council steps in to help when someone is identified as a veteran. Council president, Craig Ham said, it can be difficult to figure out the history of homeless veterans.

“One of the issues we have with homeless veterans is they have very few positions and we can’t always find documentation,” Ham said.

Wesley is believed to have been a mechanic, or repairman in the Army during the early part of the Vietnam War. Ham said a lot less is known about Hammel.

They both were given full military funerals and honored for their service. Navy veteran and Coastguard spouse, Candy Kelso was in attendance to accept a burial flag on the family’s behalf.

As if a higher power was called to grieve, down came the rain, but again smiled as the group laid these heroes to rest.

The final resting place for these service members will be the Florida national cemetery in Bushnell.

