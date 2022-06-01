Advertisement

Horse Capital TV highlights the Ocala Paso Fino Extravaganza

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian lovers have nothing but praise for this breed of horse and this competition.

Here’s this week’s Horse Capital TV

