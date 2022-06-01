Horse Capital TV highlights the Ocala Paso Fino Extravaganza
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian lovers have nothing but praise for this breed of horse and this competition.
Here’s this week’s Horse Capital TV
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights a team of four ponies known as the Flying Gangsters
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.