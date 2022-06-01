“I’m just glad that my family made it out”: Family of six in Archer loses home in fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s back to ground zero for the Peacock family after a fire took their home on SW 134th Ave. in Archer.

“A house of six people. Two adults and four kids, and now we have nothing,” said Joseph Peacock, father.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue and Newberry Fire Department arrived on the scene around 5 am.

“I woke up and couldn’t breathe and then when I opened my eyes all I could see was smoke,” said Joseph. “Then I thought maybe something was left on in the kitchen and when I walked in there all I could see was black smoke coming out the hallway and fire.”

The family said the flames may have started in the back of the house where their son’s bedroom is.

Last night, they all fell asleep in the living room after watching a movie, a decision that could’ve saved their lives.

“When I got up from my bed I could not see anything, it was pitch black,” said Taija Peacock, mother.

One neighbor said she hopes the community can come together for the Peacock family.

“They never fail to go by and say ‘Hi Ms. Haire’ you know just sweet kids,” said Marilyn Haire.

The family said while they were all able to get out safely, they had several dogs that didn’t make it.

“Hug your loved ones and your doggies because you never know when they can go,” said Taija.

The Peacock’s said fire officials told them it’s possible a charger overheated, causing the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the official cause.

