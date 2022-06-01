Lake City man arrested for stabbing someone several times
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is in jail after officers believe he stabbed another person during a fight.
53-year-old Johnathan Smith was arrested Wednesday morning.
According to Lake City Police Department officials, witnesses say he stabbed someone during a fight.
The victim was stabbed several times in the upper body and at least once in the chest.
They were taken to a local hospital.
Smith is being held at the Columbia County Jail.
His bond is set at $50,000.
