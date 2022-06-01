Lake City man arrested for stabbing someone several times

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is in jail after officers believe he stabbed another person during a fight.

53-year-old Johnathan Smith was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to Lake City Police Department officials, witnesses say he stabbed someone during a fight.

The victim was stabbed several times in the upper body and at least once in the chest.

They were taken to a local hospital.

Smith is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

His bond is set at $50,000.

TRENDING STORY: Forest Lawn Funeral is holding funeral services for two homeless veterans

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.