Lake City man arrested for stabbing someone several times

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is in jail after officers believe he stabbed another person during a fight.

53-year-old Johnathan Smith was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to Lake City Police Department officials, witnesses say he stabbed someone during a fight.

The victim was stabbed several times in the upper body and at least once in the chest.

They were taken to a local hospital.

Smith is being held at the Columbia County Jail.

His bond is set at $50,000.

