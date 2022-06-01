A major road in Marion County will be closed for a few days due to railroad maintenance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A major road in Marion County was shut down Tuesday and will remain closed for days.

Sheriff’s deputies say CSX is conducting railroad maintenance at the crossing with Sunset Harbor Rd in Summerfield.

The road is closed from SE 70th Ct to 70th Ave Rd through Friday at 8 p.m.

No one will be allowed to travel through the crossing.

