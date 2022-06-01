Newberry man arrested after child porn investigation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is in jail after police determined he was sending and receiving child porn.

31-year-old Michael Johnson was arrested Tuesday.

This follows a months long investigation by the Gainesville Police Department.

GPD handed over the investigation to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

According to ASO reports, information from Hughes Net sent ASO deputies to Johnson’s home.

Pictures of nude children under the age of 10 were found on Johnson’s phone.

Johnson is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

