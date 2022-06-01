Advertisement

Newberry man arrested after child porn investigation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is in jail after police determined he was sending and receiving child porn.

31-year-old Michael Johnson was arrested Tuesday.

This follows a months long investigation by the Gainesville Police Department.

GPD handed over the investigation to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

According to ASO reports, information from Hughes Net sent ASO deputies to Johnson’s home.

Pictures of nude children under the age of 10 were found on Johnson’s phone.

Johnson is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

TRENDING STORY: A unit at Alachua County Fire Rescue is being taken out of service due to a lack of firefighters

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

LAKE CITY STABBING ARREST
Lake City man arrested for stabbing someone several times
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar, of Algona,...
One person hospitalized from shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY STABBING ARREST
LAKE CITY STABBING ARREST
LAKE CITY SHOOTING
LAKE CITY SHOOTING