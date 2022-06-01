Advertisement

Ocala police officer saves choking baby

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are praising an officer who jumped into action to save a choking baby.

Ocala police say Officer Patterson responded to the Golden Corral restaurant around 8:20 Saturday night on a call about a choking baby.

The baby had apparently started choking on milk.

EMS took the baby to the hospital and the baby is expected to be fine.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man wins $10,000 from non-profit fundraiser

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Person taken into custody after Walmart shooting threats
Ocala police officer saves choking baby
“Although the railroad is gone, this depot isn’t”: Renovations are in the works for Archer...
“Although the railroad is gone, this depot isn’t”: Renovations are in the works for Archer Railroad Museum