Ocala police officer saves choking baby
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are praising an officer who jumped into action to save a choking baby.
Ocala police say Officer Patterson responded to the Golden Corral restaurant around 8:20 Saturday night on a call about a choking baby.
The baby had apparently started choking on milk.
EMS took the baby to the hospital and the baby is expected to be fine.
