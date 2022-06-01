Ocala police officer saves choking baby

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are praising an officer who jumped into action to save a choking baby.

Ocala police say Officer Patterson responded to the Golden Corral restaurant around 8:20 Saturday night on a call about a choking baby.

The baby had apparently started choking on milk.

EMS took the baby to the hospital and the baby is expected to be fine.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala man wins $10,000 from non-profit fundraiser

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.