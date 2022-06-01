One person hospitalized from shooting in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Lake City on Tuesday night.

According to Lake City Police Department reports, it happened around 11 pm at Southeast Colburn Avenue.

The victim is expected to survive.

LCPD officers do not have a suspect at this time.

They are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department.

