One person hospitalized from shooting in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Lake City on Tuesday night.

According to Lake City Police Department reports, it happened around 11 pm at Southeast Colburn Avenue.

The victim is expected to survive.

LCPD officers do not have a suspect at this time.

They are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department.

