One person hurt in Lake City shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police say one person is hurt after another shooting last night.

Officers say it happened around 11 p-m on Southeast Colburn Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

