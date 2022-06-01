One person hurt in Lake City shooting
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police say one person is hurt after another shooting last night.
Officers say it happened around 11 p-m on Southeast Colburn Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers do not have a suspect at this time.
