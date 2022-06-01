One person hurt in Lake City shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police say one person is hurt after another shooting last night.

Officers say it happened around 11 p-m on Southeast Colburn Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

