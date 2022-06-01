Paige’s Kitchen: Vegan Ceviche
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This fabulous grape ceviche uses fresh grapes instead of raw fish. The crisp, juicy texture and delicate sweetness of the grapes work beautifully, and, it’s vegan!
Ingredients
Red California grapes 1 cup
Green California grapes 1 cup
Fresh corn cob, grilled* 1 ea.
Red bell pepper, diced 1 cup
Jalapeño pepper, seeded brunoise (1/8″by 1/8″) 1 ea.
Cilantro, chopped ½ cup
Oregano, fresh, minced 1 tsp.
Lime juice ½ cup
Extra virgin olive oil 2 Tbsp.
Red onion, brunoise(1/8″by 1/8″) ½ cup
Avocado, medium dice 1 ea.
Tortilla chips 6 cups (One Bag)
METHOD OF PREPARATION
1. Slice grapes into rounds, ¼-inch thick.
2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and adjust the seasoning.
3. Serve with tortilla chips.
Portions: 6
* I find Summer Crisp Golden Sweet Corn cooked in a pan with a small amount of the oil until corn is browned and looks grilled works fine.
