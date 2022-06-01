Paige’s Kitchen: Vegan Ceviche

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This fabulous grape ceviche uses fresh grapes instead of raw fish. The crisp, juicy texture and delicate sweetness of the grapes work beautifully, and, it’s vegan!

Ingredients

Red California grapes 1 cup

Green California grapes 1 cup

Fresh corn cob, grilled* 1 ea.

Red bell pepper, diced 1 cup

Jalapeño pepper, seeded brunoise (1/8″by 1/8″) 1 ea.

Cilantro, chopped ½ cup

Oregano, fresh, minced 1 tsp.

Lime juice ½ cup

Extra virgin olive oil 2 Tbsp.

Red onion, brunoise(1/8″by 1/8″) ½ cup

Avocado, medium dice 1 ea.

Tortilla chips 6 cups (One Bag)

METHOD OF PREPARATION

1. Slice grapes into rounds, ¼-inch thick.

2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and adjust the seasoning.

3. Serve with tortilla chips.

Portions: 6

* I find Summer Crisp Golden Sweet Corn cooked in a pan with a small amount of the oil until corn is browned and looks grilled works fine.

