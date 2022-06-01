Person taken into custody after Walmart threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police say an individual making threats to commit a shooting at Walmart was taken in for psychiatric treatment.

Officers responded to the store after getting reports of someone making threats to carry out a shooting.

Police say the individual was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Possible criminal charges were forwarded to the state attorney’s office for review.

