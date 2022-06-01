Advertisement

Person taken into custody after Walmart threats

Person taking into custody after Walmart threats
Person taking into custody after Walmart threats(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police say an individual making threats to commit a shooting at Walmart was taken in for psychiatric treatment.

Officers responded to the store after getting reports of someone making threats to carry out a shooting.

Police say the individual was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Possible criminal charges were forwarded to the state attorney’s office for review.

