Some of the online and mobile services for VyStar are returning after an outage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some VyStar online and mobile services are returning after an outage that lasted weeks.

The company sent a message to customers saying they can view account balances, pay bills, and complete external transfers online.

They are still working to restore internal transfers, transaction histories, and the mobile app.

Company officials maintain despite the issues, core banking functions were never compromised.

