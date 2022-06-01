Ukraine volunteer mission helps bring relief to those in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a month of volunteering in the contested areas of Ukraine, Christian Hickey said he’s counting his blessings with every day that passes.

“I’ve been to hospitals, kids schools, just completely bombed and I’m looking around there is no military positions all just civilian populists and its just a psychological war,” said Hickey. “It reminds me of a hurricane or tornado coming through when there are trees and branches everywhere.”

Through the devastation, he brings hope to people in need as he’s working with various churches and organizations to deliver food to the elderly, children in orphan homes and people on the streets.

“Everywhere we went it’s like can you help us can you help us,” said Hickey. “I maybe slept two or three hours a night for the first two weeks because it’s just a risky situation to be in.”

Though he and his group of volunteers are unarmed, Hickey is using his military background to help civilians learning to defend their country. He is additionally helping lighten the long days by sharing some dance moves.

“I couldn’t imagine just going to war with no training and just what you know,” said Hickey. “They were just civilians less than two months ago.”

He adds his favorite part is using his experience as Gainesville Police Officer to help in more personable ways.

“It’s talking to people, caring and taking the time to meet people in the neighborhood and see what’s going on,” said Hickey.

Each day spent on this mission is another day away from his job at GPD and his wife and three children. He will soon be taking a trip home to visit his family and take care of a few work obligations, but he says he has every intention of returning.

