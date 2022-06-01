A unit at Alachua County Fire Rescue is being taken out of service due to a lack of firefighters

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue is taking a unit out of service due to a lack of firefighters.

Fire Chief Harold Theus says the agency has struggled to maintain an adequate workforce.

The department has relied on mandatory overtime to make up for staffing shortages but now, Rescue Unit 24 is being taken out of service starting Wednesday, June 1st.

The unit was located at Station 24 on NW 143rd St.

