3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WTMJ) - Three people were seriously injured when a hot-air balloon crashed into a moving train on Wednesday.
According to police, witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash.
A witness said the balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train.
He said several people on the ground rushed over to help them.
The three people inside were hospitalized with injuries officials said are life-threatening.
City, state and federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.
