Alachua County Fire Rescue engine 24 temporarily shutting down

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A staffing shortage has Alachua County’s fire rescue department struggling to fill 18 vacancies. This is now causing Rescue Unit 24 to shut down temporarily.

Due to the department being unable to fill positions, residents of Jonesville will get their emergency needs handled through the closest available unit.

Alachua County Fire Chief Harold Theus said, “there’s rescue units located to the north In Alachua and High springs and to the west Newberry and in the E Fort Clarke Blvd. and just south of Haile plantation. So that unit was selected from a point of view where we could still respond”.

Those units responding in a timely manner depends on its availability.

The fire chief says surrounding departments are offering more money making it difficult for the county to attract potential firefighters.

This is causing Alachua County firefighters to work mandatory overtime, causing worker fatigue.

“If you’re supposed to get off at 8 o’clock in the morning, I tell you that you can’t get off I need you to work another 12 to 24 hours. Imagine what that means for the employee. Not only from a work life home balance but also just from a mental point of view and the emotional right state of mind,” said Fire Chief Harold Theus

One alternative method the department is doing to help with the worker shortage, is asking other employees to step up into the rescue lieutenant classification.

They are also offering a $10,000 sign on bonus.

