Alachua County Pets: Barramundi, Mary Puppins, Neuveau, Kitsch, and Pixel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Barramundi. This 2-year-old hunk loves stretching his legs with some fun running around time. He’s hoping to find a forever friend that’s as active as he is.

Next, say good morning to Mary Puppins. She’s a sweet little lady who is very well behaved. Mary Puppins loves being playful and saying hi to her fellow furry friends.

Lastly meet this group of kitties Neuveau, Kitsch, and Pixel. They all love running around and playing with each other. And they have some very soft medium-length fur with tufts of longer fur too.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

