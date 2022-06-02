To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned.

County Officials say Ed Williams turned in his resignation letter on May 13th. His last day will be June 19th.

Williams has been the head of the department since 2017.

