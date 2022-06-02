City of Alachua officials is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mill Creek Water Quality Improvement project
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This event is for the Mill Creek Water Quality Improvement project.
It will be held at 15935 NW U.S. Highway 441 at 9 a.m.
