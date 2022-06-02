Customers react to Vystar Credit Union Outage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After weeks of an outage, Vystar Credit Union Members are regaining access to some services.

Customers can now view account balances, pay bills, and complete external transfers online. That’s according to company officials, who said they are still working to restore internal transfers, transaction histories, and the mobile app.

They say members are experiencing decreased wait times while logging in and they expect this to improve further in the coming days. Customer, Derrick Thrasher, said he recently had 20,000 members in front of him while waiting to log into his account.

“Obviously we have the old fashion checkbook register but whose to say we’re not accurate. We should be able to go online and check and make sure because we’re depending on the bank to watch over our funds.”

While Thrasher say’s he’s growing impatient with the outage, Elenaor Laver said she’s willing to wait however long it takes for services go be fully restored.

“I’ve been banking for years I’m over sixty years old and I’ve seen more banks go in and out of business and not these guys. They’ve been here for a while,” said Laver. “You’re money is there. You’re insured. They have reassured people and have sent email and weekly updates they have. I’m not taking my money anywhere else.”

TRENDING STORY: Two Ocala police officers jump into action saving a baby from chocking

During this time, the company is refunding fees members may have collected as a result of the outage. This will continue until further notice.

“It’s been a struggle, but the bank has been generous to wave some fees,” Thrasher added.

Despite the issues, Vystar officials say core banking functions were never compromised.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.