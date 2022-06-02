Former city commissioner Gary Gordon has filed to run to be Gainesville’s next mayor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new candidate has entered the crowded field to become Gainesville’s next mayor.

Former city commissioner Gary Gordon has filed to run in the November election.

Current Mayor Lauren Poe is term-limited.

Gordon has filed to run against current city commissioners David Arreola, and Harvey Ward as well as former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski, July Thomas, and Donald Shepherd.

Qualifying begins in two weeks.

