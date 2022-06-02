Advertisement

Former city commissioner Gary Gordon has filed to run to be Gainesville's next mayor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new candidate has entered the crowded field to become Gainesville’s next mayor.

Former city commissioner Gary Gordon has filed to run in the November election.

Current Mayor Lauren Poe is term-limited.

Gordon has filed to run against current city commissioners David Arreola, and Harvey Ward as well as former GRU general manager Ed Bielarski, July Thomas, and Donald Shepherd.

Qualifying begins in two weeks.

