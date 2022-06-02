The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss a succession plan policy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will discuss a succession plan policy at their meeting.

This comes after charter officers and other leaders left or was fired without an obvious successor.

This potential policy would ensure continuity of operations in the city of Gainesville.

Commissioners will consider this new policy and may approve it.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

