Gainesville man sentenced in attempted murder case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville will spend thirty-five years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder.

In November of last year, Eric Robinson was arrested after Gainesville police say he chased someone he knew on Northwest 8th Street.

He also fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car.

Robinson was sentenced to thirty years with an additional five years for other felony crimes he is accused of.

