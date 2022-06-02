Advertisement

The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council host the 30th annual Women Who Make a Difference event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council are hosting their annual Women Who Make a Difference event.

Publix Charities are sponsoring this 30th annual event.

It celebrates outstanding women leaders for their contributions to their community.

Several women are being honored this year.

This event will be held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center at 9 a.m.

