The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council host the 30th annual Women Who Make a Difference event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council are hosting their annual Women Who Make a Difference event.

Publix Charities are sponsoring this 30th annual event.

It celebrates outstanding women leaders for their contributions to their community.

TRENDING STORY: “We’ll do whatever it takes to keep our children safe”: Bradford County Sheriff’s office starts training armed ‘Guardians’ for school campuses

Several women are being honored this year.

This event will be held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.