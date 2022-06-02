Advertisement

The Hippodrome goes country in new summer musical

The Hippodrome goes country in new summer musical with classic and contemporary country favorites
The Hippodrome goes country in new summer musical with classic and contemporary country favorites(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome is set to present its latest summer musical with a country flavor.

Honky Tonk Laundry follows two women who work in a laundry while harboring dreams of becoming singers.

The musical is set to a soundtrack featuring classic and contemporary female country music artists.

