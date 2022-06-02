The Hippodrome goes country in new summer musical

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome is set to present its latest summer musical with a country flavor.

Honky Tonk Laundry follows two women who work in a laundry while harboring dreams of becoming singers.

The musical is set to a soundtrack featuring classic and contemporary female country music artists.

