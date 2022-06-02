I-75 reopens after fiery semi crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lanes on I-75 are now back open after a fiery crash blocked northbound lanes.

Ocala fire rescue crews say a semi-truck caught fire near the exit at Old Blitchton Road.

The entire front compartment was consumed by flames when crews arrived.

The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

