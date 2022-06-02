Advertisement

I-75 reopens after fiery semi crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lanes on I-75 are now back open after a fiery crash blocked northbound lanes.

Ocala fire rescue crews say a semi-truck caught fire near the exit at Old Blitchton Road.

The entire front compartment was consumed by flames when crews arrived.

The fire is now under control and no injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: Maintenance worker shot by tenant at Windsong Apartments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students

Latest News

Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Fiery semi crash closes northbound lanes of I-75
The Hippodrome goes country in new summer musical with classic and contemporary country favorites
The Hippodrome goes country in new summer musical
Find out more here
Alachua County’s Head of Animal Services has resigned