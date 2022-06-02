Maintenance worker shot by tenant at Windsong Apartments

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A maintenance person working on the wrong unit was shot multiple times by tenants inside a unit at Windsong Apartments.

Lake City Police officers say they went to the apartment complex on Southwest Symphony Loop on the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

RELATED STORY: One person hurt in Lake City shooting

Investigators say a maintenance worker had been called to help a tenant with a key that had broken off in their apartment door. The worker went to the wrong apartment and began removing the door lock.

A resident inside the unit fired seven rounds through the door, hitting the worker four times.

Officers say the resident feared for the multiple children inside the unit. The worker declined to press charges.

RELATED STORY: Lake City man arrested for stabbing someone several times

The State Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on whether to press charges.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.