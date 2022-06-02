Advertisement

Maintenance worker shot by tenant at Windsong Apartments

Shooting in Lake City
Shooting in Lake City(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A maintenance person working on the wrong unit was shot multiple times by tenants inside a unit at Windsong Apartments.

Lake City Police officers say they went to the apartment complex on Southwest Symphony Loop on the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

RELATED STORY: One person hurt in Lake City shooting

Investigators say a maintenance worker had been called to help a tenant with a key that had broken off in their apartment door. The worker went to the wrong apartment and began removing the door lock.

A resident inside the unit fired seven rounds through the door, hitting the worker four times.

Officers say the resident feared for the multiple children inside the unit. The worker declined to press charges.

RELATED STORY: Lake City man arrested for stabbing someone several times

The State Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on whether to press charges.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students

Latest News

Customers react to Vystar Credit Union Outage
Customers react to Vystar Credit Union Outage
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council host the 30th annual Women Who Make a Difference event
The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council host the 30th annual Women Who Make a Difference event
Alachua County Pets: Barramundi, Mary Puppins, Neuveau, Kitsch, and Pixel
Alachua County Pets: Barramundi, Mary Puppins, Neuveau, Kitsch, and Pixel