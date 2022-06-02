Advertisement

Man from Mexico arrested for sexually battering two teenage girls in Fanning Springs

Antonio Ramirez, 30
Antonio Ramirez, 30(Levy County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mexican national accused of sexually battering two teenage girls while at a motel in Fanning Springs.

Sheriff’s deputies say they opened an investigation on May 8 after the victims made a report with the University of Florida Child Protective Team. They reported they were involved in a two-day drug and alcohol filled sexual abuse situation at the motel with Antonio Ramirez, 30.

Deputies say Ramirez met the girls in Newberry on May 6 and took them to a motel in Fanning Springs. He then gave them drugs and sexually battered them.

Levy County deputies and U.S. Marshalls located Ramirez on Thursday at an apartment in Gainesville.

He was taken to the Alachua County Jail where he will remain before being taken to Levy County on a $450,000 bond.

