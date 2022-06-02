Marion County driver injured in crash with log truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County driver is recovering in the hospital after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs.

Marion County fire rescue crews pulled a man from his pickup at the intersection of West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225.

Crews say a log truck rolled over, dumping the wood on top of the truck.

The man was trauma alerted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

