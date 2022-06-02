Advertisement

Marion County driver injured in crash with log truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County driver is recovering in the hospital after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs.

Marion County fire rescue crews pulled a man from his pickup at the intersection of West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225.

Crews say a log truck rolled over, dumping the wood on top of the truck.

The man was trauma alerted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

