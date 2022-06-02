Marion County driver injured in crash with log truck
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County driver is recovering in the hospital after his pickup truck was crushed by falling logs.
Marion County fire rescue crews pulled a man from his pickup at the intersection of West Highway 326 and Northwest Highway 225.
Crews say a log truck rolled over, dumping the wood on top of the truck.
The man was trauma alerted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING STORY: Ocala holds the second annual Latino town hall
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.