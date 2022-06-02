Ocala holds the second annual Latino town hall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Latino population growth in North Central Florida, the Ocala Police Department along with community leaders held their second annual town hall to discuss unfamiliar laws.

This meeting gave residents a chance to speak to officers about laws that may be different where they’re from.

For example, residents said at night in Puerto Rico police have their blue lights on and drivers are not required to pull over.

“You have no idea how many clients I’ve had that had to hire me because they have been arrested because fleeing and alluding. Actually, they were not fleeing they just didn’t know when lights and sirens on means that you have to stop,” said attorney Madeline Pichardo-Riestra.

Officers said the best thing to do if you don’t know the law is to try and pull over in the right lane if police are behind you.

