Advertisement

Ocala holds the second annual Latino town hall

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Latino population growth in North Central Florida, the Ocala Police Department along with community leaders held their second annual town hall to discuss unfamiliar laws.

This meeting gave residents a chance to speak to officers about laws that may be different where they’re from.

For example, residents said at night in Puerto Rico police have their blue lights on and drivers are not required to pull over.

“You have no idea how many clients I’ve had that had to hire me because they have been arrested because fleeing and alluding. Actually, they were not fleeing they just didn’t know when lights and sirens on means that you have to stop,” said attorney Madeline Pichardo-Riestra.

Officers said the best thing to do if you don’t know the law is to try and pull over in the right lane if police are behind you.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students
SCUBA LAWSUIT
Ginnie Springs diver’s family suing instructor for wrongful death

Latest News

Ocala holds the second annual Latino town hall
Ocala holds second annual Latino town hall
Two Ocala police officers jump into action saving a baby from chocking
Two Ocala police officers jump into action saving a baby from chocking
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Officers Hannah Patterson and Mike Coughlin speak about saving the baby's life.
Two Ocala police officers jump into action saving a baby from chocking