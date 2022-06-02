Advertisement

Ocala police arrest man on multiple child porn possession charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is in jail on more than twenty counts of child porn.

35-year-old Paul Kissner was arrested at his home yesterday after Ocala police detectives received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When SWAT arrived at his home, Kissner initially denied having any child porn.

After stating detectives would search all of the electronics in his possession, he admitted to having more than one hundred videos of the pornography on his phone.

Kissner is being held on a bond of forty thousand dollars.

TRENDING STORY: Maintenance worker shot by tenant at Windsong Apartments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
Robert Green, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville Police arrest man accused of stealing from Home Depot multiple times
(FILE)
Florida Migration Report shows hundreds of people moving to Ocala
PK Yonge students protest outside the Reitz Union in prom attire with hopes to gain their...
High school prom turns into a protest for some PK Yonge students

Latest News

Levy County Arrest
Levy County Arrest
The Hippodrome debuts new musical featuring country music favorites
Rashad Jones started his food truck business on July 12, 2014 after a holiday trip in 2011 to...
Ocala pit master and food truck owner shows off his art on Food Network
Ocala pit master, food truck owner shows off his art on Food Network
Big Lee's owner makes it to Food Network