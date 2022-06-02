Ocala police arrest man on multiple child porn possession charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is in jail on more than twenty counts of child porn.

35-year-old Paul Kissner was arrested at his home yesterday after Ocala police detectives received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When SWAT arrived at his home, Kissner initially denied having any child porn.

After stating detectives would search all of the electronics in his possession, he admitted to having more than one hundred videos of the pornography on his phone.

Kissner is being held on a bond of forty thousand dollars.

