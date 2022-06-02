Researchers at UF say their Artificial Intelligence system can help predict surgical problems

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers say their artificial intelligence system can help predict surgical problems.

The My-Surgery-Risk system uses data from more than 74,000 procedures to predict surgical outcomes.

They say it is at least as accurate as a doctor at predicting complications.

Researchers plan to expand validation testing of the system at other sites around the state and make it more widely available on mobile.

