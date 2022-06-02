Advertisement

Researchers at UF say their Artificial Intelligence system can help predict surgical problems

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers say their artificial intelligence system can help predict surgical problems.

The My-Surgery-Risk system uses data from more than 74,000 procedures to predict surgical outcomes.

They say it is at least as accurate as a doctor at predicting complications.

Researchers plan to expand validation testing of the system at other sites around the state and make it more widely available on mobile.

